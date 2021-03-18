State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

