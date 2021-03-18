Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

