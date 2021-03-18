Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $212.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.96 million and the highest is $223.43 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $160.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $959.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

