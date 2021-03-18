Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

