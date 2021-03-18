Stan Klimoff Sells 9,147 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,221.50.

GDYN opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

