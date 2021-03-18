Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $670,499.90 and approximately $5,742.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,621,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,897 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

