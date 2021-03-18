St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.57) and last traded at GBX 1,256 ($16.41), with a volume of 67768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,243.50 ($16.25).

Specifically, insider Emma Griffin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,209.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

