Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.16.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $246.47 on Thursday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 391.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

