Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SII traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 170,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11. Sprott has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

