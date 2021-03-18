Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 20,365 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,703.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,989,000 after buying an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

