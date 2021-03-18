Spectrecoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00052799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00229121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

