Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.54.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

