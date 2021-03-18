Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

