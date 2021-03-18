SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 28,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

