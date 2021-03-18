SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

