Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 11th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TMTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,266. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.