Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.42 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

