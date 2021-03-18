Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

