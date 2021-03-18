Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

