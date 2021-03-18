Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,920,734.40 in Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SONM stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.