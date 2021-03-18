Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,920,734.40 in Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SONM stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.
