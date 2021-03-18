Solid Biosciences’ (SLDB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

