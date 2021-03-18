Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Raised to $20.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

