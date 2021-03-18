Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells $206,838.32 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ashley Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,238.26.

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.