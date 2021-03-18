SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Thoma Bravo L.P.

Thoma Bravo L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,181,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,839,157 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds comprises approximately 27.4% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned approximately 31.90% of SolarWinds worth $1,497,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 594.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 169,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 145,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 127,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 32,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

