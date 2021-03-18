Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Update

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Sogou has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

