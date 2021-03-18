Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.