Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

