Societe Generale Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €55.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

ALO opened at €41.92 ($49.32) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.93.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

