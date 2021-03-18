Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 14,990,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.

NYSE IPOE traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

