Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFKY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

