SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SLM by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SLM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,225,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

