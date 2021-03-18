SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,524.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 125.7% higher against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $247,030.78 and $19,524.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

