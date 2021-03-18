Skillz (SKLZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) recently:

3/17/2021 – Skillz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/11/2021 – Skillz had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Get Skillz Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,992,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.