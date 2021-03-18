Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 97.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

