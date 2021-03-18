Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,400 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MicroStrategy by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $770.99 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $796.22 and its 200 day moving average is $396.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,424.92 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

