Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $775,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $451,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.