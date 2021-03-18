Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $673,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

MHO opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

