Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $605,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.