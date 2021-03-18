Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $557,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSBC stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

