Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Down 13%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.95. 1,189,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,328,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.