Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.4 days.
SINGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 17,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
