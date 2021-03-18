Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.4 days.

SINGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 17,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

