Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

