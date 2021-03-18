Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
