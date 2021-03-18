Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) is Senvest Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,842 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Silvergate Capital worth $90,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $10,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.01. 23,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

