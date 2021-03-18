Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last 90 days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

