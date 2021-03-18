Signify Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:SGFY) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 23rd

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 23rd. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Signify Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.