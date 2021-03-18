Sidoti Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAR. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

