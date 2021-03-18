SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $20,245,818.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 588,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,169. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

