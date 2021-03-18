SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 63,928 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31.

SIBN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.