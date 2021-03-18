Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Decreases By 28.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.