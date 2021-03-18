Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Increases By 25.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a PE ratio of -122.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.